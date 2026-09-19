Kallas: EU Read Sea Mission Raised Alert Level

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said on Friday that the EU's Operation Aspides, deployed to the Red Sea in 2024 to ensure safe navigation, has raised the alert level of its vessels due to the worsening security situation in the area.

Kallas said she spoke to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud about diplomatic efforts to end the fighting in Yemen, stressing that Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia are "unacceptable and sabotage the global economy." They also discussed the Strait of Hormuz, with Kallas stressing that maritime navigation must be "unimpeded and toll-free."