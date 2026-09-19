Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kallas: EU Read Sea Mission Raised Alert Level

Kallas: EU Read Sea Mission Raised Alert Level


2026-09-19 05:18:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said on Friday that the EU's Operation Aspides, deployed to the Red Sea in 2024 to ensure safe navigation, has raised the alert level of its vessels due to the worsening security situation in the area.

Kallas said she spoke to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud about diplomatic efforts to end the fighting in Yemen, stressing that Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia are "unacceptable and sabotage the global economy." They also discussed the Strait of Hormuz, with Kallas stressing that maritime navigation must be "unimpeded and toll-free."

MENAFN19092026000195011045ID1111682746



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search