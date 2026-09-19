New Wild Cat Species With One Known Survivor

A small spotted cat found in the forests of Bolivia has been confirmed as a previously unknown species, giving scientists a new insight into the remarkable biodiversity of South America.

The feline is roughly the size of a domestic cat and had remained unnoticed for years because its distinctive spots and stripes closely resemble those of several other wild cat species found in the region.

However, genetic analysis has revealed that the Bolivian cat is genetically distinct, confirming that it belongs to a species of its own. The discovery highlights how much remains to be learned about some of the world's most elusive mammals, even in regions that have been studied for decades.

Scientists hope the finding will also increase attention on tiger cats, a group of small wild felines native to Central and South America. Compared with iconic predators such as lions, leopards and tigers, these animals receive considerably less public and scientific attention.

Interestingly, identifying small wild cats can be particularly difficult because several species can look almost identical in the field. DNA analysis has therefore become an increasingly important tool for distinguishing closely related animals that cannot always be reliably identified by appearance alone.

Researchers say the discovery is a reminder that new species are not necessarily found only in unexplored parts of the world. Sometimes, they can be hiding in plain sight - mistaken for a species that scientists already know.