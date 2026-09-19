Documentary On Azerbaijani Female Everest Climber Premiered In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A documentary film titled "I Made Zero One", dedicated to Azerbaijani female mountaineer Vafa Musayeva, who climbed Mount Everest, has been presented.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said Vafa Musayeva had demonstrated the strength of Azerbaijani women to the world.

The minister noted that the film was produced with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. He added that several films had already been made about athletes and people who serve as role models for young people.

Farid Gayibov stressed that by reaching the summit of Everest, Vafa Musayeva had become an example for dozens and hundreds of young Azerbaijani women.

"As you will also see in the film, this is by no means an easy task. But through this achievement, Ms. Vafa has become and will continue to be an example for dozens and hundreds of young Azerbaijani women," the minister said.

He said the Ministry of Youth and Sports has always supported athletes like Musayeva and will continue to do so. He also recalled that Musayeva was awarded the "Progress" Medal last year.

In the film, Musayeva speaks about her childhood memories and the years she spent in Balyand village of Jabrayil district. She said she had been particularly interested in being in high places from an early age.

The mountaineer recalled that while other girls in the village played house, she preferred to sit on rocks and observe the surrounding area and the village.

"When I was a child, while all the children, in fact girls like me, played with their dolls in the part of the village closer to their homes and braided their hair, I remember very well that I would sit on that rock and look at our village located among the mountains and hills. I enjoyed being at that height so much because I could see everything from there," she said.

She said that during a recent visit to Jabrayil and Balyand village, she climbed the same rock where she had sat as a child.

In the film, Musayeva also speaks about the challenges of being a mountaineer. She said she feels freer and more independent when she is in the mountains and that high places have a special meaning for her.

The film also explores how Musayeva's character, shaped during her childhood, and her early interest in mountains influenced her later life.

Following the film's presentation, Chingiz Taghizade, a member of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation, said Musayeva's ascent of Everest was not only a personal achievement but also of great significance for Azerbaijani mountaineering and sport.

He noted that climbing Everest requires not only extensive physical preparation but also strong will, patience, courage and responsibility. He wished Musayeva success on her difficult and honorable journey and expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani flag would be flown at the world's highest peak.

Fuad Hajiyev, rector of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, said he considered it a moral responsibility to share his thoughts about Musayeva.

Fuad Hajiyev said he first met Musayeva at a year-end sports awards event. He recalled that his first question to the mountaineer at the time was what she could see from the summit of Everest.

The rector said he had also grown up in the mountains, spending his childhood in the Lesser Caucasus. He stressed that growing up in the mountains affects a person's physical preparation and character.

Fuad Hajiyev described Musayeva as one of the embodiments of the strength of Azerbaijani women. According to him, the film will be screened for all students at the Sports Academy and will serve as a source of motivation for them.

Rustom Babazade, the film's screenwriter and director, said he was afraid of heights, but overcame this phobia while editing the film.

The director said Musayeva's journey to Everest and her ascent to the summit had made a particularly strong impression on him.