Azerbaijani Pianist's Concert In Warsaw Mesmerizes Polish Audience

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On September 17, 2026, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, pianist Nargiz Aliyarova, gave a solo concert at the Auditorium Maximum of the University of Warsaw as part of the Chopin International Music Festival.

Alongside the works of Frédéric Chopin, the concert program featured pieces by prominent Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Franghiz Ali-Zadeh, and Faig Sujaddinov. Presenting works that reflect the diverse facets of Azerbaijani composers' creativity alongside Chopin's famous piano masterpieces created an artistic dialogue between the musical traditions of Azerbaijan and Poland, drawing great interest and enthusiastic applause from the audience. A composition dedicated to the martyrs of the Patriotic War was received with special attention and deep reverence.

The concert was attended by representatives of Poland's cultural and academic circles, faculty members and students of the University of Warsaw, as well as members of the Azerbaijani diaspora. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Poland, Fuad Isgandarov, and embassy staff, who were in attendance, were introduced by the organizers as distinguished guests of the festival.

The concert served to foster cultural dialogue in the musical sphere between Azerbaijan and Poland, promote the mutual presentation of both countries' rich musical heritage, and convey the creativity of Azerbaijani composers along with our national values to the Polish audience.