Austria Extends Temporary Border Checks With Four EU Countries

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Austria has extended temporary border checks with Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Slovenia for another six months.

The government said the main reason for the extension is the continued fight against illegal migration and human trafficking.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said the measures remain necessary. According to the government, the checks should have as little impact as possible on people who regularly cross the borders, including commuters travelling to and from work.

Some checks are reportedly being carried out not directly at the border but in areas close to it. Austrian authorities say the current system makes border controls more flexible and efficient.

Under the Schengen rules, routine checks at internal EU borders are not permitted. However, member states can temporarily reintroduce controls in response to security threats and other exceptional circumstances.

Passengers travelling from Hungary to Austria, particularly during busy periods, are therefore advised to allow extra time for possible checks. Authorities say the aim is to minimize disruptions to regular cross-border travel and daily commuting.