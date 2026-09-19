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Tusk: Poland In Talks To Join Missile Coalition

Tusk: Poland In Talks To Join Missile Coalition


2026-09-19 05:18:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday that Poland is negotiating to join the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition.

"Today we will talk about Poland's participation in the anti-ballistic coalition," Tusk told reporters, adding that he would discuss the issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Tusk is in Ukraine for the inaugural Carpathian Eight summit.

Established in July by Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, the coalition aims to combine members' technology and military experience to develop an integrated defense against ballistic missiles. Membership remains open to other countries.

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