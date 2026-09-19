Iran Executes Man Convicted Of Spying For Israel's Mossad

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Iran has carried out the death sentence against Hoseyn Paderan, who was convicted of espionage and cooperation with Israel's Mossad intelligence service, Iranian media reported.

According to the reports, the sentence was executed after Paderan's appeal was rejected and the verdict was upheld by Iran's Supreme Court.

Iran's judiciary said Paderan was arrested on charges of providing classified military information to Mossad. Authorities alleged that he collected information about military facilities and personnel, including some of their personal details, and passed the information to his handler.

According to the judiciary, Paderan also received payments in euros in exchange for the information he provided.

The court said a notebook containing missile-related materials marked“top secret,” encrypted data storage devices, communication equipment, as well as photographic and video equipment were found at his home.