Armenian Minister: Azerbaijani Gasoline Helped Limit Fuel Price Increase

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenia's Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan has said that gasoline prices in the country have increased less than on global markets.

Papoyan made the remarks while speaking to journalists.

According to the minister, imports of gasoline from Azerbaijan have prevented prices in Armenia from rising to a higher level.

“Without alternatives, particularly Azerbaijani gasoline, the price of gasoline would have risen sharply, as it has on international markets. Compared with global markets, we are among the countries where gasoline prices have increased the least. Overall, gasoline prices have risen sharply around the world. We were buying gasoline from Azerbaijan so that its price would increase by percentages rather than several times,” Papoyan said.

He noted that the same situation applies to the price of liquefied gas.

According to Papoyan, the availability of alternative fuel sources has affected the scale of price increases in Armenia.