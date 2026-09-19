Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry Releases Video On Participation In Counterterrorism Operation

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan's Internal Affairs (MIA) has released a video highlighting its participation in the counterterrorism operation.

According to the ministry's post, the 44-day Patriotic War and the localized counterterrorism measures conducted in September 2023 were important stages in the historic process that resulted in the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The ministry noted that during the fighting, MIA military personnel and police officers carried out their assigned duties with a high level of professionalism, courage and dedication.

“The heroism of the martyrs, the bravery of the veterans and the perseverance of the military personnel will forever hold a place in Azerbaijan's chronicle of victory,” the ministry said.

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