Tajikistan Steps Up Efforts To Improve Consular Services

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan discussed ways to improve consular activities and the quality of consular services.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, an online working meeting on consular issues was held under the chairmanship of First Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Homiddin Sharifzoda.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to improving consular activities, protecting the rights and interests of Tajik citizens abroad, handling citizens' appeals, improving the quality of consular services and complying with legal requirements," the statement said.

The meeting was attended by heads and responsible officials for consular affairs from Tajikistan's diplomatic missions and consular offices, as well as representatives of the Main Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Following the meeting, specific tasks were set to further improve consular activities and the quality of consular services provided.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan's diplomatic missions and consular offices provide consular services to citizens abroad, including assistance with consular matters, processing applications and documents, and addressing citizens' requests. Consular activities are carried out in accordance with Tajik legislation and relevant international agreements.

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinates consular work through its Main Consular Department and diplomatic missions abroad. The work includes interaction with Tajik citizens, as well as cooperation with the relevant authorities of host countries on consular matters.