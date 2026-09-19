Full Professor and UCalgary Research Excellence Chair, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary

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Yvonne Poitras Pratt (Métis) traces her ancestral roots to the Red River, and more recently to Fishing Lake Métis Settlement in northeastern Alberta where both of her parents' families settled in the early 1900's. Yvonne worked with members of the Fishing Lake community to create a series of 19 intergenerational digital stories as part of her doctoral research project, and this decolonizing journey is detailed in the 2020 Routledge publication of Digital Storytelling in Indigenous Education: A Decolonizing Journey for a Metis Community. Yvonne has published in the realm of social justice, media studies, Métis studies, reconciliatory pedagogy, service-learning, and the integration of arts in education. As a faculty member at the University of Calgary, Yvonne teaches at the graduate and undergraduate level and is the recipient of a 2016 Werklund Teaching Excellence Award and a 2017 Students Union Teaching Excellence Award. Dr. Poitras Pratt earned the Confederation of Alberta Faculty Associations (CAFA) Distinguished Academic Early Career Award in 2018.

–present Associate Professor and Director, Indigenous Education, University of Calgary

2011 University of Calgary, PhD

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