Senior Lecturer, Creative Writing, Western Sydney University

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Felicity Castagna has published four novels for adults and young adults including her most recent book, Girls In Boys' Cars which received The Victorian and Queensland Premier's Literary Award for YA and is now being adapted for stage and screen. Her previous novel, No More Boats was a finalist in the 2018 Miles Franklin Literary Awards and is published internationally by Europa. Her young adult novel The Incredible Here and received The Prime Minister's Award for Young Adult Literature as well as the IBBY Award and was a finalist in several other awards including the CBCA Book of the Year Award. Her next book, Peaches, is forthcoming in 2027.

Castagna has worked with artists in many different fields to produce work for The Sydney Opera House, The Sydney Festival, The National Theatre of Parramatta, amoung others. Her creative non-fiction and critical responses to literature, art and home are published both here and internationally on platforms such as The Sydney Review of Books, Electric Literature, LitHub, The Griffith Review and ABC radio and television. She is a highly experienced teacher, speaker, writing mentor and teacher educator who has facilitated workshops everywhere from schools to community arts centres to correctional centres and has helped to establish, promote and run many writing and storytelling programs. She is currently a Senior Lecturer in Creative Writing at The Writing and Society Research Centre, Western Sydney University.

–present Lecturer Creative Arts and Literarture, Western Sydney University

2015 Western Sydney University, PhD

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