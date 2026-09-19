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Hedda Haugen Askland
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Associate Professor in Anthropology, University of Newcastle
Dr Hedda Haugen Askland is an Associate Professor of Anthropology at the University of Newcastle, Australia. Her research focuses on communities in transition, with particular attention to mining regions, environmental change, and place-based experiences.Experience
- –present Associate professor, The University of Newcastle
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