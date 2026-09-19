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Hedda Haugen Askland

Hedda Haugen Askland


2026-09-19 05:16:29
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor in Anthropology, University of Newcastle
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Dr Hedda Haugen Askland is an Associate Professor of Anthropology at the University of Newcastle, Australia. Her research focuses on communities in transition, with particular attention to mining regions, environmental change, and place-based experiences.

Experience
  • –present Associate professor, The University of Newcastle

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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