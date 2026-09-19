Guzyal Hill
- Research fellow, Law, The University of Melbourne
Dr Guzyal Hill is an award-winning legal scholar, practising lawyer, and recognised authority on mational uniform legislation and AI Governance. She is a Research Fellow at the University of Melbourne and a Senior Associate at HWL Ebsworth Lawyers, where she advises on complex commercial, corporate, and regulatory matters.
With a career spanning academia, government, and private practice, Dr Hill has served as an Associate Professor of Law and as a Legislative Drafter with the Office of the Parliamentary Counsel in the Northern Territory. She has deep expertise in national uniform legislation, harmonisation in federations, federalism, and“law-as-data” methods for legislative analysis.
Her book National Uniform Legislation (Springer, 2022) is a leading text in its field and is available here
Dr Hill's current research focuses on AI governance, including the intersection of law, ethics, and emerging technologies. Her recent co-authored work, Human Dignity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: An Overview of Legal Issues and Regulatory Regimes (Australian Journal of Human Rights), examines global regulatory approaches and the implications of AI for human rights, accountability, and the rule of law.
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