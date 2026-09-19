Kristie Patricia Flannery

Dr. Flannery is an expert historian of the global Spanish Empire and colonialism in the early modern world. She is the author of the prize-winning "Piracy and the Making of the Spanish Pacific World" (Penn Press, 2024).

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