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Kristie Patricia Flannery
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences, Australian Catholic University
Dr. Flannery is an expert historian of the global Spanish Empire and colonialism in the early modern world. She is the author of the prize-winning "Piracy and the Making of the Spanish Pacific World" (Penn Press, 2024).Experience
- –present Research Fellow, Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences, Australian Catholic University
- 2019 The University of Texas at Austin, History
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