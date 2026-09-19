ARC Early Career Industry Fellow, School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne

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Dr. Ben Mather is an ARC Early Career Research Fellow in School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Melbourne. He is an expert in fusing multi-disciplinary datasets with Earth evolution models to understand the occurrence of enigmatic volcanoes. He is a vocal advocate for the integral role of geoscience in responding to challenges we face in transitioning to the carbon-neutral economy. Dr. Mather has been interviewed in national and international print media, TV, and radio on a wide variety of subjects including earthquakes, volcanoes, groundwater, and critical minerals.



2025–present Research fellow, University of Melbourne

2020–2025 Research fellow, University of Sydney

2024–2025 Research scientist, BHP 2018–2020 Computational Geophysicist, University of Sydney

2016 The University of Melbourne, Doctor of Philosophy

2025 ARC Early Career Industry Fellowship Role: Lead-CI Funding Source: Australian Research Council

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