Alasdair Mccallum

Sessional Tutor, Constitutional Law, Monash University

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I am a political scientist with particular expertise in Russian and post-Soviet politics, political institutions, and comparative political development. I possess a PhD in Politics & International Relations from Monash University and a Bachelor of Arts (First Class Honours) and Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from the University of Queensland. I have published in peer-reviewed journals in the fields of politics, history, and law. I have extensive experience as a tutor in political science and history at Monash University, La Trobe University, ANU College and the Australian National University.

My research has focused on comparative politics and lies at the intersection of political science, law and history and has analysed the role of formal political and legal institutions under authoritarian conditions, with a focus on Russia and the post-Soviet region. My doctoral thesis focused on politics and opposition behaviour in authoritarian Russia; and I have also written on constitutional design and authoritarian resilience, as well as Australian politics and modern history.

2016 University of Queensland, Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Laws

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