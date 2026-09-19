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Marie Segrave

Marie Segrave


2026-09-19 05:16:21
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • ARC Future Fellow and Professor of Criminology, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles

Marie Segrave researches and publishes in the areas of migration, exploitation, gendered violence and regulation: with a focus on human trafficking and slavery-like practices, and domestic and family violence. She co-leads the Borders, Migration & Gendered Violence Research Hub at The University of Melbourne (, and co-leads the gendered violence thematic group for Oxford University's Border Criminologies (

Experience
  • 2009–2015 Senior Lecturer, Monash University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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