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Daniel Borch Ibsen

Daniel Borch Ibsen


2026-09-19 05:16:20
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor in nutrition and cardiometabolic disease, Aarhus University
Profile Articles

I investigate nutrition and how it can contribute to prevention and remission of cardiometabolic diseases.

My interests include causal inference methods, objective dietary assessment, plant-based diets and prevention and remission of type 2 diabetes.

I have a Master in human nutrition and a PhD in epidemiology. I am working in a shared position between Aarhus University and the Steno Diabetes Center Aarhus. I have responsibility for research and teaching within nutrition, cardiometabolic diseases and epidemiology. I am the project manage of the world's largest ongoing intervention study, the ON LiMiT study, with diet and exercise for maintenance of remission of type 2 diabetes.

Experience
  • –present PhD Fellow, Aarhus University
Education
  • University of Copenhagen, MSc Human Nutrition

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The Conversation

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