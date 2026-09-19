Daniel Borch Ibsen
- Associate Professor in nutrition and cardiometabolic disease, Aarhus University
I investigate nutrition and how it can contribute to prevention and remission of cardiometabolic diseases.
My interests include causal inference methods, objective dietary assessment, plant-based diets and prevention and remission of type 2 diabetes.
I have a Master in human nutrition and a PhD in epidemiology. I am working in a shared position between Aarhus University and the Steno Diabetes Center Aarhus. I have responsibility for research and teaching within nutrition, cardiometabolic diseases and epidemiology. I am the project manage of the world's largest ongoing intervention study, the ON LiMiT study, with diet and exercise for maintenance of remission of type 2 diabetes.Experience
- –present PhD Fellow, Aarhus University
- University of Copenhagen, MSc Human Nutrition
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