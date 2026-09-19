Joshua Davies

Reader in Medieval Studies, King's College London

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I am a medievalist particularly interested in the life of medieval culture in modernity. My work is therefore often transtemporal and multidisciplinary, but my research and teaching projects usually begin with Old English poetry in some form or other. I am committed to collaborative and practice-led research and this also informs much of my teaching.

My first monograph was a study of cultural memory in and of the British Middle Ages. My second book looked at relationships between myths of freedom and slavery in the medieval and modern world. I've also co-edited Medievalist Visions (with Sarah Salih, 2016); a special issue of the Yearbook of English Studies on“Literature to 1200” (with Clare A. Lees, 2022); and Caroline Bergvall's Medievalist Poetics: Migratory Texts and Transhistoric Methods (with Caroline Bergvall, 2023).

–present Reader in Medieval Studies, King's College London

2010 King's College London, PhD in English

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