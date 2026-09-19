Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jessica Martha

Jessica Martha


2026-09-19 05:16:17
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Dosen, Universitas Katolik Parahyangan
Profile Articles

Dosen di Program Studi Hubungan Internasional UNPAR
Fokus/Bidang Kajian: Diplomasi, DIplomasi Publik, dan Jurnalisme Internasional

Experience
  • –present Dosen, Universitas Katolik Parahyangan
Education
  • 2015 Program Studi Hubungan Internasional, Tidak ada Penghargaan

The Conversation

MENAFN19092026000199003603ID1111682655



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search