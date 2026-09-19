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Jessica Martha
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
Dosen di Program Studi Hubungan Internasional UNPAR Experience
- Dosen, Universitas Katolik Parahyangan
Dosen di Program Studi Hubungan Internasional UNPAR
Fokus/Bidang Kajian: Diplomasi, DIplomasi Publik, dan Jurnalisme Internasional
- –present Dosen, Universitas Katolik Parahyangan
- 2015 Program Studi Hubungan Internasional, Tidak ada Penghargaan
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