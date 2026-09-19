Karnataka Drought Crisis: Deputy CM Seeks United House Debate, Central Govt Aid For Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 19 (IANS) Karnataka's development, addressing people's problems and protecting the interests of farmers affected by drought are the government's priorities, state Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, said the government was working to address the drought situation in the state by holding a comprehensive discussion and taking the Opposition into confidence to help farmers overcome the difficulties.

He said the special session of the legislative assembly had been convened to discuss the drought situation and explore measures to provide relief.

"The entire state is facing a drought situation. There should be a comprehensive discussion on this issue in the House. We need to discuss in a united manner what measures should be taken for drought relief and what kind of assistance should be sought from the Centre. This is the purpose of convening the special session," he said.

Parameshwara said the Kasturirangan report would also be discussed during the three-day special session.

He urged Opposition parties to actively participate in discussions on issues concerning people.

While the right to protest is part of a democracy and the government does not oppose it, he said every issue should be considered in its appropriate time and context.

"It is not appropriate to use every issue for political purposes. People are watching everything," he said.

On coastal development, Parameshwara said the government had accorded special priority to the overall development of the coastal region, including tourism, roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

"For the first time in history, a Cabinet meeting was held in Mangaluru, and important decisions were taken on 61 issues. The government's objective is to implement development projects that directly benefit people in the coastal region," he said.

On the Congress manifesto, Parameshwara said it was like the government's basic guiding document and that fulfilling promises made to the people was its responsibility.

He said the promises made under the leadership of Siddaramaiah had been fulfilled during the last three years and the same commitment was being continued under Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The deputy CM added that the government was functioning after taking Siddaramaiah's experience and views into consideration.

Parameshwara also said local body elections would be held, followed by Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and Gram Panchayat elections in phases.

He said the state government was taking steps to fill vacancies across various departments, with the recruitment process underway for around 72,000 posts.

More than 900 surveyor posts in the Revenue Department were also being filled, he said, adding that vacancies would continue to be filled based on the requirements of various departments.