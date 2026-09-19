Leo S. Lo
- Dean, University of Virginia
Leo S. Lo is Dean of Libraries and University Librarian at the University of Virginia, where he also serves as Advisor to the Provost for AI Literacy and Professor of Education. He is a writer and educator whose work examines knowledge, learning, and technology in the age of artificial intelligence.
His research and writing focus on AI literacy, higher education, organizational adaptation to AI, and the changing ways people find, evaluate, and create knowledge. He is Past President of the Association of College and Research Libraries.
Lo holds a Doctor of Education from the University of Pennsylvania and studied AI at Oxford University's Saïd Business School.Experience
- –present Dean, Professor, College of University Libraries and Learning Sciences, University of New Mexico
- 2020 Univeristy of Pennsylvania, Higher Education Management
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