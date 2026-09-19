Assistant Dean for Practice, Innovation, and Professional Education and Associate Professor of Nursing, Michigan State University

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Ann Sheehan, DNP, CPNP, FAANP, is the Assistant Dean for Faculty Practice and Associate Professor in the College of Nursing at Michigan State University. She has been a pediatric nurse practitioner for more than 20 years in a variety of practice settings, including private practice, public health, and a nurse managed health center. Sheehan has a strong understanding of scope of practice issues, outpatient revenue streams and reimbursement models.

Sheehan has extensive health policy and advocacy expertise, which includes coalition building. Recognized for her expertise in providing care to children, professional organization leadership and advocacy, she has twice received the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner of the Year Award in Michigan, was inducted as a Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, received a Gubernatorial appointment to Michigan's Public Health Advisory Taskforce, and received the American Association of Nurse Practitioner State Advocate Award.

–present Associate Professor of Nursing, Michigan State University

Experience