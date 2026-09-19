J. Toby Reiner

Professor of Political Science, Dickinson College

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I teach and research contemporary political theory at Dickinson College. I have written two books and edited a third. In 2025, I wrote Community (Polity Press) in which I offer an account of contemporary community that is more fluid and porous than traditional conceptions. In that year, I also edited a collection of essays on the seminal work Spheres of Justice, by Michael Walzer (Palgrave Macmillan). In 2020, I published a book on Walzer with Polity Press, as part of its Key Contemporary Thinkers series. I had earlier written my PhD thesis as an historical study of Walzer's thought. I received my PhD from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2011. I am currently writing a book on the relationship between migration and global inequality. In 2023, I organized a conference on Walzer's book Spheres of Justice to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of its publication. I have an M. Phil in International Relations from University of Cambridge (2001). My major interests are in theories of justice and political ideologies. Some of my teaching and research is at the intersection of political theory and international relations; for example, I have published on just-war theory, global justice, and migration ethics. My teaching interests also include the history of political thought, comparative political theory, and ethics.



2026–present Professor of Political Science, Dickinson College

2018–2026 Associate Professor of Political Science, Dickinson College 2011–2018 Assistant Professor of Political Science, Dickinson College

2011 University of California, Berkeley, Phd in Political Science (Political Theory)



2025 Community: Key Concepts, Polity Press

2025 Walzer and Justice: Spheres of Justice in the 2020s, Palgrave Macmillan 2020 Michael Walzer: Key Contemporary Thinkers, Polity Press

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