Vijayendra Meets HM Shah, Discusses BJP's Karnataka Strategy, Ballari Chalo Yatra

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 19 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Saturday met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in Hubballi and held discussions on the party's organisational activities and its campaign against the Congress government in the state.

In a statement, Vijayendra said the meeting was held amid the BJP's Seva Sankalpa Abhiyan, launched to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years of dedicated public service and leadership.

“Today, I met our senior leader and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in Hubballi and held discussions,” Vijayendra said.

He said Shah's leadership and efforts towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India had been a constant source of inspiration for BJP workers.

Vijayendra also submitted the complete details of the BJP's Ballari Chalo padayatra to Shah. He explained the support extended by party workers and the public throughout the march, which was organised against what the BJP has termed the corruption and anti-people policies of the government in Karnataka.

He said he sought Shah's guidance on intensifying the party's campaign against the state government and highlighting its alleged failures before the people in the coming days.

“Amit Shah expressed his appreciation for Ballari Chalo and the organisational activities of the party in the state,” Vijayendra said.

He added that the BJP would continue its organisational activities, protests and public awareness programmes, including Ballari Chalo, with the objective of strengthening the party in Karnataka.

Vijayendra said the party's collective struggle and public outreach programmes would continue with the aim of bringing a BJP government to power in Karnataka in 2028.

“The guidance and support of Amit Shah and the party's central leadership is our greatest strength,” he said.

It can be recalled that Ballari Chalo was a BJP-organised padayatra in Karnataka, held from September 1 to 10, 2026, to protest against the government's alleged corruption and failures.

The march covered around 175–200 km from Lingasugur to Ballari, passing through nine Assembly constituencies.

The BJP used the yatra to highlight its allegations against the state government and mobilise public support ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.