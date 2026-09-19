Reuven Kimelman

Professor of Classical Judaica, Brandeis University, Brandeis University

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I am a professor at Brandeis University. I teach courses in Bible, liturgy, the history of Judaism, Greek literature, the Western Canon, and the ethics of War and conflict. My publications deal with Biblical interpretation, Talmudic Judaism, Liturgy, Jewish-Christian relations, and ethical dilemmas. My previous position was at Amherst College. I have also taught at The University of Toronto, Williams College, Yeshiva University, Tufts University, and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. My forthcoming book is The Rhetoric of the Jewish Liturgy.

–present Professor of Classical Judaica, Brandeis University, Brandeis University

1977 Yale University, Ph. D., Religious Studies

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