Tarun Gopalakrishnan is a climate policy researcher trained in law and international relations, currently writing a Ph.D. dissertation on adaptation finance at The Fletcher School at Tufts University. He has previously worked with New Delhi think tanks and the World Trade Organization on diverse climate policy issues including coal taxation, compensatory afforestation, framework climate legislation, climate services for agriculture and operationalizing the Paris Agreement.

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