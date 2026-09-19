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Tarun Gopalakrishnan

Tarun Gopalakrishnan


2026-09-19 05:16:11
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Fellow in the Climate Policy Lab, The Fletcher School, Tufts University
Profile Articles

Tarun Gopalakrishnan is a climate policy researcher trained in law and international relations, currently writing a Ph.D. dissertation on adaptation finance at The Fletcher School at Tufts University. He has previously worked with New Delhi think tanks and the World Trade Organization on diverse climate policy issues including coal taxation, compensatory afforestation, framework climate legislation, climate services for agriculture and operationalizing the Paris Agreement.

Experience
  • –present Junior Fellow, Climate Lab, Tufts University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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