Sunny Linnebur serves as a clinical pharmacy specialist for the University of Colorado Hospital Seniors Clinic. This clinic is a primary care site for patients older than 65 years of age. Clinical pharmacy services provided for patients include transition of care, chronic care and medication therapy management, pharmacotherapy consults and drug information. This is also a rotation site for fourth-year pharmacy students. Clinical research and areas of interest include: solving drug-related problems for older adults, pain management, dementia, anticoagulation, hypertension, Men's Health, urologic disorders and vitamin D insufficiency.

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