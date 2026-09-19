Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sunny Linnebur

Sunny Linnebur


2026-09-19 05:16:10
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Geriatric Pharmacy, University of Colorado Anschutz
Profile Articles

Sunny Linnebur serves as a clinical pharmacy specialist for the University of Colorado Hospital Seniors Clinic. This clinic is a primary care site for patients older than 65 years of age. Clinical pharmacy services provided for patients include transition of care, chronic care and medication therapy management, pharmacotherapy consults and drug information. This is also a rotation site for fourth-year pharmacy students. Clinical research and areas of interest include: solving drug-related problems for older adults, pain management, dementia, anticoagulation, hypertension, Men's Health, urologic disorders and vitamin D insufficiency.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Geriatric Pharmacy, University of Colorado Anschutz

The Conversation

MENAFN19092026000199003603ID1111682632



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search