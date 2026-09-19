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Stuart Jones

Stuart Jones


2026-09-19 05:16:09
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Sedimentology & Geoenergy, Durham University
Profile Articles

Stuart Jones is a sedimentologist that specializes in subsurface reservoir characterization using the joint application of subsurface and outcrop sedimentological data for improved model development and reducing subsurface risk and uncertainty. This research is particularly important for the energy transition and characterization of the subsurface geology for CCS, hydrogen storage and geothermal.

Stuart's academic roots in sedimentology were firmly established after completing a BSc in geology at University of Aberystwyth, and a PhD in alluvial sedimentation of the Spanish Pyrenees at the University of Reading, he then joined the hydrocarbon industry before returning to academia with a Royal Society Postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Southampton. He joined Durham University where he has continued to develop his multidisciplinary international research and since supervised well over >50 PhD students.

Stuart has extensive experience of delivering large, long-term research programmes and collaborating with industry. He has been Co-director of Durham Energy Institute at Durham University since 2023.

Experience
  • –present Professor, Durham University
  • 1998–2001 Assistant lecturer, University of Southampton

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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