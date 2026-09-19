Karnataka BJP MLA Objects To Singing Only Two Stanzas Of Vande Mataram At Kasturirangan Meeting

MENAFN - IANS) Shivamogga (Karnataka), Sep 19 (IANS) Karnataka BJP MLA S.N. Channabasappa objected to the singing of only two stanzas of Vande Mataram on Saturday during a meeting held by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on the Kasturirangan Report at Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district.

After the rendition of Vande Mataram, Channabasappa went to the microphone and objected to the decision to sing only two stanzas of the national song.

“I am standing here to voice my opinion that our feelings have been hurt. The Chief Minister is carrying out good works, but the government has hurt our feelings. The order by the government to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram is affecting the people of the state,” Channabasappa said.

He said his only demand was that the entire Vande Mataram song should be sung.“My humble request is that the Vande Mataram song should be sung fully. Apart from this, there is no other demand from us. You should provide an opportunity to sing Vande Mataram fully. I request you to fulfil this demand,” he said.

The crowd gathered at the venue reacted strongly to Channabasappa's remarks, raising their voices. Leaders seated on the dais then approached the BJP MLA as a group and asked him to stop his speech.

As the exchange continued, members of the gathering also began raising“DK, DK” slogans.

Later, Channabasappa walked towards the place where Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was seated on the dais. Former Home Minister and BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra, Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa, Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy and other leaders were also present on the dais.

The objection by the BJP MLA over the rendition of Vande Mataram came during the meeting convened in Thirthahalli to discuss issues related to the Kasturirangan Report.

Vande Mataram controversy in Karnataka centres on the state government's decision to have only the first two stanzas of the National Song sung at most government functions. According to the state's September 8 order, the full version is to be rendered at functions attended by the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister or Governor.

The issue has led to objections from BJP leaders. Shivamogga BJP MLA S.N. Channabasappa protested at a government programme on September 15 after only two stanzas were sung and demanded that the song be rendered in full. The dispute resurfaced at the Kasturirangan Report meeting in Thirthahalli, where Channabasappa again raised the issue.