Kenneth Armstrong
- Emeritus Fellow of Sidney Sussex College, University of Cambridge
From 2013 to 2024, Kenneth held the Professorship of European Law at the University of Cambridge. He is a Life Fellow of Sidney Sussex College. Kenneth has written extensively in the field of European Union law and policy, with a particular focus on the evolving governance and institutional structures of the EU.
His book Governing Social Inclusion: Europeanization through Policy Coordination was published by Oxford University Press in 2010 and won the 2011 UACES Best Book Prize. He co-edits the Law in Context book series publushed by Cambridge University Press.Experience
- –present Professor of European Law and Director of the Centre for European Legal Studies, University of Cambridge
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