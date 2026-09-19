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Kenneth Armstrong

Kenneth Armstrong


2026-09-19 05:16:08
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Emeritus Fellow of Sidney Sussex College, University of Cambridge
Profile Articles

From 2013 to 2024, Kenneth held the Professorship of European Law at the University of Cambridge. He is a Life Fellow of Sidney Sussex College. Kenneth has written extensively in the field of European Union law and policy, with a particular focus on the evolving governance and institutional structures of the EU.

His book Governing Social Inclusion: Europeanization through Policy Coordination was published by Oxford University Press in 2010 and won the 2011 UACES Best Book Prize. He co-edits the Law in Context book series publushed by Cambridge University Press.

Experience
  • –present Professor of European Law and Director of the Centre for European Legal Studies, University of Cambridge

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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