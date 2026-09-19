Mark Shanahan

Research Fellow in Faculty of Arts, Business and Social Sciences at the University of Surrey, Visiting lecturer at University of Roehampton and OELS, University of Surrey

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A convert from industry to academia, I spent over 20 years in journalism and corporate communication before transitioning my career into Higher Education, first at Brunel University where I completed my PhD and took my first steps in teaching, and then between 2012 and 2022 at the University of Reading where I lectured in Politics and International Relations. I was Director of Teaching & Learning for Politics & IR from from 2016-2018 before becoming Head of Department from 2018-2021. In 2021-22, I was School Director of Recruitment, Admissions and Outreach for Reading's School of Politics, Economics & International Relations.

I Joined the University of Surrey in the Summer of 2022 as an Associate Professor in Political Engagement to lead the FASS Social Sciences Foundation Programme and teach in the Politics Department. I became a Research Fellow in June 2026, and currently hold additional visiting Lectureships at the University of Roehampton and OELS.

I am a regular media commentator on UK and US politics, with numerous TV and radio appearances including for the BBC, ITN, CNN, CNBC, Fox, Sky, ABC (Australia), France 24, Arirang (South Korea), CGTN (China) and CTV (Canada).

Outside work I'm a keen follower of Wycombe Wanderers FC and Middlesex CCC.

–present Associate Professor and Head of Department for Politics & IR, Reading

2015 Brunel University, PhD



2018 The Trump Presidency: From Campaign Trail to World Stage, Co-Editor (with Dr Mara Oliva) 2017 Eisenhower at the Dawn of the Space Age,

PSA, BISA, HOTCUS, BAAS

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