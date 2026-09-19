Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Govt Over 'Fabricated' Data, Sliding Rupee

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on the economic front, accusing the ruling dispensation of presenting "fabricated employment data" to mislead the public while the Indian Rupee continues to slide against the US Dollar and runaway inflation hits common households.

Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters in Lucknow, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP chief took a sharp jibe at the BJP's past rhetoric on currency valuation and flagged the worsening livelihood crisis in the country. "Those who once questioned where the Dollar was heading should now look back and see where the Rupee stands against the Dollar today," Yadav said, aiming at the Centre. "Inflation has broken all records and the unemployment crisis is deepening by the day. Instead of providing real solutions, this government is peddling fake numbers and false statistics in the name of job creation. Fuel prices remain exorbitant, and even then, ethanol is being blended into petrol without extending any relief to the common man," the SP supremo remarked.

SP Welcomes New Member from Kanpur Dehat

The SP supremo formally inducted Juned, a prominent political figure from Kanpur Dehat, into the party fold. Welcoming him, Yadav remarked, "Juned, a strong leader from Kanpur Dehat who contested the previous elections, has joined our party today, and we congratulate him. Had we persuaded or convinced him earlier, we would have had one more MLA in our tally today."

'FIRs for Watching Videos Next': Yadav on Action Against SP MLA

Aiming for the government over the FIR lodged against former SP MLA Jagram Paswan in Balrampur for allegedly sharing an 'Ajay Bisht' video, Yadav took a swipe at the administration, saying, "A case was registered against our former MLA merely for sharing a video. At this rate, the day is not far when even those who watch the video will have FIRs registered against them."

BJP Accused of Using Administration to Stop SP Event

The SP chief also accused the BJP of using administrative muscle to stifle democratic activities, citing a recent incident in Rae Bareli. "A program organised by the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha was underway in Rae Bareli, but BJP workers, in active collusion with the local administration and police, did not allow the event to take place," he alleged.

Concerns Raised Over Law and Order, Party Leader's Security

Raising serious concerns over law and order, Yadav highlighted the security threat faced by party leader Pappu Nishad. "Pappu Nishad was given no security. His life was in grave danger, and he managed to survive by sheer luck. Today, if you do not belong to the 'ruling caste' (swajati), you will be intimidated, harassed, and false cases will be slapped against you," the SP chief said.

Opposition's Image Being Tarnished, Alleges SP Chief

He further alleged that over the past decade, "hundreds of crores of rupees have been spent deliberately to tarnish the image of opposition political parties."

Yadav Corners 'Double-Engine' Govt on Economic Front

Cornering the double-engine government on the economic front, Yadav brought up the depreciating Indian Rupee, rising fuel prices, and unemployment. "Inflation has hit the roof. Those who used to question where the Dollar was heading should turn around and see where the Rupee stands against the Dollar today," Yadav said.

He added, "Unemployment is worsening by the day, yet they continue to present fake numbers and fabricated data in the name of job creation. Petrol has become exorbitant, and now ethanol is being blended into it without providing any relief to the common man."

(ANI)

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