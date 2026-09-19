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Qatar Supplies 1.3 Mln Litres Of Fuel To Meet Humanitarian Needs In Gaza

Qatar Supplies 1.3 Mln Litres Of Fuel To Meet Humanitarian Needs In Gaza


2026-09-19 05:15:13
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

DOHA, Sept 18 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Qatar announced Thursday a grant of about 1.3 million litres of fuel to the Gaza Strip to meet humanitarian needs and keep vital services running, particularly in healthcare, according to a statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, reported Xinhua.

Qatar signed an agreement with the United Nations to facilitate fuel delivery into Gaza as part of its response to humanitarian needs and essential services in the enclave, the ministry said.

The grant will support Gaza's health sector by helping a number of hospitals and health centers continue operating, it said, adding about 2.1 million Palestinians benefit from fuel-dependent healthcare services in the strip.

Qatar provided about 30 million litres of fuel to the Gaza Strip between Oct 7, 2023, and the end of March 2026, according to the ministry.

--NNN-XINHUA

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Nam News Network

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