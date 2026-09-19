Iran Halts Violating Tanker Trend In Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TEHRAN, Sept 18 (NNN-IRNA) -- The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy announces that the Trend tanker, sailing under the flag of Togo, has been stopped after attempting an illegal passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

In a statement early on Friday, Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei said that the Trend tanker, sailing under the flag of Togo, sought to cross the Strait of Hormuz unlawfully after being encouraged by the US military through political intrigue.

The IRGC naval units targeted the vessel, causing a fire that forced it to halt, added the statement.

The commander reiterated that any unauthorised transit through the Strait of Hormuz will result in the destruction of the violating vessel, stressing that the strategic waterway is firmly under the control of the IRGC Navy.

--NNN-IRNA