Trump Announces 'Infinite Life' Deal With Denmark Giving US Control Over Greenland Security

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

HAMILTON (Canada), Sept 19 (Bernaa-Anadolu) -- US President Donald Trump said Friday that the US has entered into an agreement with Denmark and Greenland, giving Washington permanent control over security in Greenland at no cost to the US, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social that the deal addresses "all of our many US concerns".

"This is an 'Infinite Life' Agreement; there is no end! We are very honoured and proud of what has just taken place, and everything agreed to today will be cherished by the American people.

"We will immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many. We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction," Trump wrote.

He added, "No US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland without our express written approval."

--NNN-ANADOLU