Gaza's New School Year Overshadowed By Displacement Crisis And Destruction

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GAZA, Sept 19 (NNN-WAFA) -- The new school year in Gaza has begun under challenging circumstances, as the few remaining operational schools must simultaneously meet educational needs and serve as shelters for residents who lost their homes due to Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023. Approximately 541,000 students returned to school earlier this week; however, Gaza's education sector faces a shortage of schools, classrooms, and equipment, compounded by the fact that some educational premises are still housing displaced families.

For residents like As'ad Al-Awja, 40, the situation presents a dilemma; he was forced to vacate the classroom that had served as his family's shelter after their home in the Shuja'iyya neighbourhood of eastern Gaza was destroyed in an attack. He eventually relocated to a tent in the Al-Yarmouk area with his wife and children, despite concerns about the approaching winter, as the tent offers inadequate protection against harsh weather.

Another resident, Saeed Al-Dayah, 55-who lives with his family of nine in a girls' secondary school in the Nuseirat camp-refuses to move because he has nowhere else to go.

"I understand the students' need to return to their studies, but shelter must also be provided for residents who have lost their homes," he told the Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA).

Sadiq Al-Khaddour, the Palestinian Deputy Assistant Minister of Education for Student Affairs, stated that the ministry does not intend to immediately clear schools of displaced residents without first providing suitable alternative accommodation.

According to him, the ministry's plan includes utilising unoccupied school buildings, opening temporary learning centres in tents near schools, and continuing virtual education for students unable to attend in-person classes.

He stated that residents would be relocated from schools in stages, with the aim of fully restoring in-person education in government schools, UNRWA (UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) schools, and private schools.

However, the effort faces various constraints, including shortages of tents, stationery, photocopiers, and projectors, alongside the need to clear debris and secure more teaching staff.

Al-Khaddour noted that some teachers have been killed, suffered permanent disabilities, or left Gaza, while the destruction of homes has also hindered their ability to return to teaching.

A ministry source stated that the current education system operates on six shifts a day-three for female students and three for male students-effectively forcing a single school to accommodate the capacity of six schools.

A total of 300 schools and learning centers are expected to be operational this year.

Recent UNICEF data indicates that approximately 98 per cent of school buildings in Gaza have sustained damage, while over 93 per cent require rehabilitation or complete reconstruction.

UNICEF also estimates that around 700,000 children aged four to 17 have missed out on in-person education for nearly three consecutive school years, with approximately 420,000 children still lacking access to in-person schooling.

According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, this disruption to education threatens the future of nearly 630,000 school-age children in Gaza, representing 57.4 percent of the total children in that age group.

The crisis highlights the immense challenge Gaza faces in restoring its education system to normalcy, as destroyed schools require rebuilding while some standing schools remain needed as shelters.

--NNN-WAFA