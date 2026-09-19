Singapore, Canada To Deepen ASEAN Cooperation During 2027 Chairmanship

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (NNN) -- Singapore and Canada have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ASEAN-Canada ties, including through closer cooperation during Singapore's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2027.

The year also coincides with the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Canada Dialogue Relations.

Singapore's Foreign Ministry in a statement on Saturday said the commitment was made by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Canadian Foreign Minister during his official visit to Ottawa from Sept 17 to 18.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the timely conclusion of negotiations on the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement.

"They also noted ongoing discussions on conducting joint capacity-building programmes under the Singapore Cooperation Programme (SCP) to advance development cooperation in the ASEAN region,” it added.

--NNN