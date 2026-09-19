Mexico-US Trade Talks Making Progress: President

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday that she spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss progress in bilateral trade talks related to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), reported Xinhua.

Speaking at her daily press conference, Sheinbaum said the talks focused on bilateral relations and negotiations aimed at providing greater financial certainty for trade between the two countries.

"We are making progress on trade issues," Sheinbaum said, adding that the possibility of reaching a Mexico-US agreement is advancing well and that the call with Trump was "very positive."

Sheinbaum said the two sides had reached some agreements but that details would not be released until a final agreement is reached.

The next USMCA review meetings are scheduled for Sept. 28 and 29 in Washington.

--NNN-XINHUA