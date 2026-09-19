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Hydro One Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:04 AM EST - Hydro One Inc.: Joins with the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO), and the Ontario Ministry of Sport, this National Coaches Week are recognizing 15 outstanding coaches with the 2026 Ontario Coaching Excellence Award. The awards, Ontario's highest honour for coaching excellence, celebrate coaches who are making a lasting impact both on and off the field of play. Hydro One Inc. shares T.H are trading down $0.38 at $51.58.
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