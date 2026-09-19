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MCF Energy Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:15 AM EST - MCF Energy Ltd.: Provides an update on its technical evaluation and licence position for the Erlenwiese project in the Rhine Graben, Germany. MCF has received the 3D seismic dataset covering the Erlenwiese area and has substantially completed its initial interpretation using Paradise machine-learning software. The work has identified several prospective exploration targets for further technical review. MCF Energy Ltd. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.02.
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