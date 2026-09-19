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Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI Ventures Inc.


2026-09-19 05:10:16
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:23 AM EST - Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Provides a shareholder update, outline its investment strategy and announce both the posting of an updated investor presentation on its website and the appointment of Mitchell Jackman as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Alset AI Ventures Inc. shares V are trading up $0.015 at $0.30.

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