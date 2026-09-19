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Koryx Copper S.A.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - Koryx Copper S.A.: Has entered into an amended and restated option agreement with World Class Mineral Ventures Limited. Pursuant to the A&R Option Agreement, Koryx, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Koryx Copper Mauritius, will increase its ownership interest in Koryx Copper Zambia Ltd from 51% to 80%. KCZ holds 100% of two large-scale exploration licenses at the Luanshya West Project (LEL 23246) and the Mpongwe Project (LEL 23248) located in the Zambian Copperbelt. Koryx Copper S.A. shares V are trading down $0.11 at $3.41.
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