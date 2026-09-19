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Quantum Secure Encryption Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:53 PM EST - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp: Provides an update on its participation in the Government of Canada-supported Canadian Quantum Enabling Technologies Applied to Space Technology R&D Partnering Delegation to the Netherlands, including engagement with the European Space Agency. Quantum Secure Encryption Corp shares C are trading up $0.02 at $0.52.
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