Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Goldhaven Resources Corp

Goldhaven Resources Corp


2026-09-19 05:10:14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:57 PM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Highlights the recent announcement of a US$450 million U.S. government investment in The Elmet Group aimed at expanding domestic tungsten capacity and securing America's tungsten supply chain. The landmark commitment provides another powerful indication of tungsten's growing strategic importance to national security, defence, aerospace and advanced manufacturing. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading unchanged at $0.23.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN19092026000212011056ID1111682483



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search