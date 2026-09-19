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Goldhaven Resources Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:57 PM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Highlights the recent announcement of a US$450 million U.S. government investment in The Elmet Group aimed at expanding domestic tungsten capacity and securing America's tungsten supply chain. The landmark commitment provides another powerful indication of tungsten's growing strategic importance to national security, defence, aerospace and advanced manufacturing. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading unchanged at $0.23.
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