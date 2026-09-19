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Axo, Scotiabank, Benz At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Axo Metals Corp (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.12. Axo Metals has been drilling intercepts 18.0 metres of 8.15 g/t Au at San Antonio project; First step out drilling reports strong grades directly from surface 750 Metres beyond resource
The Bank of Nova Scotia (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $131.12. Scotia Global Asset Management announced today the September 2026 cash distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the Cboe Canada exchange, which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis, as noted below. Unitholders of record on September 24, 2026, will receive a cash distribution payable on October 2.
Benz Mining Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.28. In late August, Benz announced that it has received firm commitments for an institutional placement of 40.4 million new fully paid CHESS Depositary Interests (New CDIs) in the Company at an issue price of A$3.71 per CDI (Issue Price) to raise A$150 million.
CANEX Metals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 46 cents. Early in September, CANEX announced that due to strong shareholder demand the Company has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement and will now offer up to 21,428,571 common shares at a price of $0.35 per Common Share for proceeds of up to $7.5 million.
Cartier Resources Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 33.5 cents. Thursday, Cartier announced the results of the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on its 100%-owned Cadillac Project, located in Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Flow Capital Corp (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.05. No news stories available.
Knight Therapeutics Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.29. Knight announced today that Knight's New Drug Submission (NDS) for GEMTESA® (vibegron), proposed for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency in adults, and OAB with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, urinary frequency, and nocturia in adult males on pharmacological therapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), has been accepted for review by Health Canada.
Highway 50 Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 82 cents. Earlier this week, Highway 50 announced the discovery of an extensive zone of gold mineralization at its 100%-owned Gold Knob gold project in north-central Nevada.
Logan Energy Corp (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.20. Late in August, Logan announced its operating and financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Logan exited the second quarter with Net Debt of $139.0 million or 0.7 times its annualized Adjusted Funds Flow for the second quarter. The Company has a $250.0 million revolving credit facility and is well positioned financially to execute on its expanded 2026 capital expenditure program.
Mattr Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.90. No news stories available today.
Orezone Gold Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.04. Orezone announced Wednesday an updated Life-of-Mine plan for its recently acquired Casa Berardi gold mine, located in Quebec.
Xcite Uranium Inc (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 38 cents. Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. and partner Xcite Uranium report results from drilling completed at Eagle Plains' Don Lake Project where drilling at the B Zone and C Zone targets has intersected multiple zones of anomalous radioactivity.
STARDUST METAL CORP (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.35. Last week, the stock graduated to the TSXV - now trading under "ZIGY", with greater visibility, liquidity and access to institutional capital.
The Bank of Nova Scotia (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $131.12. Scotia Global Asset Management announced today the September 2026 cash distributions for the Scotia ETFs listed on the Cboe Canada exchange, which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis, as noted below. Unitholders of record on September 24, 2026, will receive a cash distribution payable on October 2.
Benz Mining Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.28. In late August, Benz announced that it has received firm commitments for an institutional placement of 40.4 million new fully paid CHESS Depositary Interests (New CDIs) in the Company at an issue price of A$3.71 per CDI (Issue Price) to raise A$150 million.
CANEX Metals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 46 cents. Early in September, CANEX announced that due to strong shareholder demand the Company has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement and will now offer up to 21,428,571 common shares at a price of $0.35 per Common Share for proceeds of up to $7.5 million.
Cartier Resources Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 33.5 cents. Thursday, Cartier announced the results of the updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on its 100%-owned Cadillac Project, located in Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Flow Capital Corp (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.05. No news stories available.
Knight Therapeutics Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.29. Knight announced today that Knight's New Drug Submission (NDS) for GEMTESA® (vibegron), proposed for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency in adults, and OAB with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, urinary frequency, and nocturia in adult males on pharmacological therapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), has been accepted for review by Health Canada.
Highway 50 Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 82 cents. Earlier this week, Highway 50 announced the discovery of an extensive zone of gold mineralization at its 100%-owned Gold Knob gold project in north-central Nevada.
Logan Energy Corp (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.20. Late in August, Logan announced its operating and financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Logan exited the second quarter with Net Debt of $139.0 million or 0.7 times its annualized Adjusted Funds Flow for the second quarter. The Company has a $250.0 million revolving credit facility and is well positioned financially to execute on its expanded 2026 capital expenditure program.
Mattr Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.90. No news stories available today.
Orezone Gold Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.04. Orezone announced Wednesday an updated Life-of-Mine plan for its recently acquired Casa Berardi gold mine, located in Quebec.
Xcite Uranium Inc (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 38 cents. Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. and partner Xcite Uranium report results from drilling completed at Eagle Plains' Don Lake Project where drilling at the B Zone and C Zone targets has intersected multiple zones of anomalous radioactivity.
STARDUST METAL CORP (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.35. Last week, the stock graduated to the TSXV - now trading under "ZIGY", with greater visibility, liquidity and access to institutional capital.
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