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Alkane, Altius, Bird At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Alkane Resources Ltd (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.93. Last week, Alkane reported continued resource growth across its three producing mines, with Björkdal, Tomingley and Costerfield all replacing depletion during the 2026 financial year through exploration and resource extensions.
Altius Minerals Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $67.46. Late in August, Altius renewed its Normal Course Issuer Bid by which it may purchase at market price up to 587,482 common shares, being approximately 1% of the 58,748,220 common shares issued and outstanding as of August 11.
Bird Construction Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $78.59. According to Motley Fool,“Bird has delivered exceptional returns over the past several years and is among the top-performing TSX stocks. It has gained more than 155% over the past year and has climbed over 597% during the last three years.”
Benz Mining Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $4.52. In late August, Benz announced that it has received firm commitments for an institutional placement of 40.4 million new fully paid CHESS Depositary Interests (New CDIs) in the Company at an issue price of A$3.71 per CDI (Issue Price) to raise A$150 million.
CANEX Metals Inc (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 48 cents. Early in September, CANEX announced that due to strong shareholder demand the Company has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement and will now offer up to 21,428,571 common shares at a price of $0.35 per Common Share for proceeds of up to $7.5 million.
Captor Capital Corp. (C) Hit a 52-Week High of 64 cents. No news stories available today.
Sailfish Royalty Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $7.45. This week, Sailfish announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated September 11, with Mako Mining a non-arm's length party.
Makenita Resources Inc. (C) Hit a 52-Week High of 25 cents. No news stories available.
Liberty Gold Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $2.11. Liberty reports results from its Phase 6 metallurgical test program on the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in southeast Idaho. This pre-production validation test work was conducted at the Reno laboratory of Kappes, Cassiday & Associates ("KCA"), using bulk column leaching (column dimensions 4 feet ("ft") diameter by 20 ft high) on seven run-of-mine ("ROM") sized samples (with particle sizes ranging from 2" to 8" P80), weighing approximately 10 to 15 tonnes each.
Max Power Mining Corp. (C) Hit a 52-Week High of $3.64. Max Power announced this week that it has engaged Kyndryl, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, to deliver a comprehensive commercialization strategy and go-to-market plan for MAXX LEMI, the Company's proprietary AI-assisted Large Earth Model Integration platform for Natural Hydrogen exploration.
Logan Energy Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.21. Logan announced last month its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. Adjusted Funds Flow increased to $47.8 million ($0.07 per share, diluted) for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of 76% from $27.2 million ($0.04 per share, diluted) reported in the comparative three-month period of 2025.
Reklaim Ltd. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 26 cents. Reklaim Reports Q2 2026 Results: Revenue Up 103%, Net Income of $723,000.
Altius Minerals Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $67.46. Late in August, Altius renewed its Normal Course Issuer Bid by which it may purchase at market price up to 587,482 common shares, being approximately 1% of the 58,748,220 common shares issued and outstanding as of August 11.
Bird Construction Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $78.59. According to Motley Fool,“Bird has delivered exceptional returns over the past several years and is among the top-performing TSX stocks. It has gained more than 155% over the past year and has climbed over 597% during the last three years.”
Benz Mining Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $4.52. In late August, Benz announced that it has received firm commitments for an institutional placement of 40.4 million new fully paid CHESS Depositary Interests (New CDIs) in the Company at an issue price of A$3.71 per CDI (Issue Price) to raise A$150 million.
CANEX Metals Inc (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 48 cents. Early in September, CANEX announced that due to strong shareholder demand the Company has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement and will now offer up to 21,428,571 common shares at a price of $0.35 per Common Share for proceeds of up to $7.5 million.
Captor Capital Corp. (C) Hit a 52-Week High of 64 cents. No news stories available today.
Sailfish Royalty Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $7.45. This week, Sailfish announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated September 11, with Mako Mining a non-arm's length party.
Makenita Resources Inc. (C) Hit a 52-Week High of 25 cents. No news stories available.
Liberty Gold Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $2.11. Liberty reports results from its Phase 6 metallurgical test program on the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in southeast Idaho. This pre-production validation test work was conducted at the Reno laboratory of Kappes, Cassiday & Associates ("KCA"), using bulk column leaching (column dimensions 4 feet ("ft") diameter by 20 ft high) on seven run-of-mine ("ROM") sized samples (with particle sizes ranging from 2" to 8" P80), weighing approximately 10 to 15 tonnes each.
Max Power Mining Corp. (C) Hit a 52-Week High of $3.64. Max Power announced this week that it has engaged Kyndryl, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, to deliver a comprehensive commercialization strategy and go-to-market plan for MAXX LEMI, the Company's proprietary AI-assisted Large Earth Model Integration platform for Natural Hydrogen exploration.
Logan Energy Corp. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $1.21. Logan announced last month its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. Adjusted Funds Flow increased to $47.8 million ($0.07 per share, diluted) for the three months ended June 30, 2026, an increase of 76% from $27.2 million ($0.04 per share, diluted) reported in the comparative three-month period of 2025.
Reklaim Ltd. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 26 cents. Reklaim Reports Q2 2026 Results: Revenue Up 103%, Net Income of $723,000.
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