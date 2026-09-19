The Forgotten Food Pits Of Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

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The first light hits the fields, and Fazi Begum walks toward her farm holding a wicker basket.

Mountains rise on every side of Gurez Valley, sealing the 2,400-meter-high region off from the rest of Kashmir for months at a stretch.

The basket holds seed potatoes, pulled minutes earlier from an underground pit her family dug last autumn.

Villagers here call these pits khew, and they have used them for generations to keep vegetables from freezing during winters that can bury homes under eight feet of snow.

Begum, 60, learned the method as a child, watching her parents stack onions at the bottom of a trench, potatoes above them, and leafy greens closest to the surface.

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“There is no space for errors,” she said, describing how a single misplaced layer can spoil an entire winter's food.

More than 32 villages sit scattered through Gurez, and residents estimate that almost all households maintain at least one pit.

Mohammad Rastum Lone, 70, said families store as much as 10 quintals, roughly a ton, of vegetables before the snow closes in.

Choosing where to dig takes real judgment, he said.

A pit placed too far from the house becomes unreachable once drifts pile up around it, while one placed too close risks damage from meltwater running off the roof.

The engineering follows rules refined over centuries.

Diggers avoid going deeper than five feet, since deeper pits invite water seepage that can ruin produce before anyone notices.

Width settles around five or six feet. Once loaded, the trench gets covered with woolen fabric for ventilation, then sealed with a wooden slab.

“We must ensure the produce remains preserved in optimal state throughout the freeze,” Lone said, adding that families check their pits periodically all winter long.

Electricity reaches Gurez reliably now, but cold storage devices remain almost absent from local life.

Saleem Mapnoo, 32, runs a shop in the valley and said no household here owns a refrigerator. Three shopkeepers keep one apiece, strictly for cooling drinks sold to summer tourists.

Gurez is home to the Shina ethnic community, and Mapnoo said most families now leave for Bandipora or Srinagar before winter sets in, something earlier generations rarely did.

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Isolation used to run far deeper, as Lone remembered childhood winters that dropped ten to twelve feet of snow on the valley and cut Gurez off from Kashmir until July or August.

“We used to celebrate seeing the first vehicle bringing ration, including fresh vegetables and rice, enter the area,” he said.

Roads today stay closed for three to four months rather than nearly a year, and the government now airlifts residents during emergencies.

Even so, families continue preparing for winter the way their ancestors did.

Spring resets the cycle. Snow melts in late April, daytime temperatures climb, and villagers till their fields and plant vegetables meant for the following winter.

Whatever survives in the trenches by then becomes seed.

Digging her field with a hoe, Begum smiled and explained the logic simply: with the onset of summer, whatever vegetables remain in the pits turn into the seed for the next planting.

Science backs what generations of trial and error taught Gurez's farmers.

Praveen Kumar, a scientist at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, has measured conditions inside the pits during the coldest months and found them running more than twelve degrees Celsius warmer than the air outside.

That stable underground temperature keeps vegetables from freezing solid, he said, describing the method as both inexpensive and dependable for regional food security.

Residents of Ladakh use a similar but larger version, Kumar added. They store vegetables in underground cellars with shelves, burying cabbage and cauliflower stems in the soil to keep them fresh for months.

Far from the cold desert of Ladakh, Gurez still holds on to a practice much of Kashmir has left behind.

Sedow village in Shopian district, more than 180 kilometers away, abandoned its pits decades ago.

Raja Begum, 72, said her family dismantled its khew during the 1990s after soldiers told residents to stop using them.

Overnight search operations during the insurgency turned the trenches into targets, she said, forcing families to dig up and rearrange their stored vegetables repeatedly through winter, until the burden outweighed the benefit.

Javaid Ul Aziz, a historian at the University of Kashmir, said the decline traces to overlapping causes rather than one clear breaking point.

Improved transport, refrigeration, and evolving farming practices had already begun making pit storage feel outdated, he said, and the added strain of military searches accelerated its disappearance.

Environmentalist Sheikh Ghulam Rasool said the trenches once existed even in Srinagar, where they have now vanished entirely.

He connects that loss to a warming climate.“We have seen a spike in temperature in summers, even the winters remain mostly warm here,” he said, describing visible effects of climate change throughout the valley.

Recent research supports his observation.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir's high mountains are warming faster than lower elevations, with some high-altitude sites gaining nearly one degree Celsius of warmth over two decades. Srinagar recorded 35.9 degrees Celsius on July 18 this year, an extreme summer reading for the city.

Kumar argues Kashmir should look backward to move forward.

Frequent closures of the national highway connecting the valley to the rest of India routinely trigger shortages of essential goods during winter, he said, and pit storage provides a proven answer sitting largely forgotten.

He wants civil society groups and NGOs to press the government formally to revive the practice and to teach younger Kashmiris techniques their grandparents once knew without effort.

Jammu and Kashmir's State Energy Efficiency Plan already targets cutting energy use equivalent to between 0.37 and 0.69 million tonnes of oil by 2031, part of India's national climate commitments.

Kumar sees pit storage as one practical route toward that goal, moving households away from electricity-dependent refrigeration and toward a solution the land itself already provides.

Back in Gurez, no policy memo drives Begum's work.

Winter is coming the way it always has, and her family digs, layers, and covers a pit the way her parents did.

What the earth returns in spring becomes what she plants again: a small, self-renewing answer to a problem the rest of Kashmir has largely stopped trying to solve underground.

The author previously worked with ETV Bharat's national desk and is now a freelance multimedia journalist based in Pulwama. He can be reached at [email protected]. The author is a mentee of the Climate Change Media Hub at the Asian College of Journalism. The programme is supported by Interlink Academy, Germany.