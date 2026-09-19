JKP Roll Out Dedicated Cybercrime Mechanism

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir Police have rolled out a dedicated cybercrime mechanism to expedite complaint handling and enable quicker action to freeze suspected fraudulent funds, Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime) Yaseen Kichloo said on Friday.

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Speaking to reporters, Kichloo said the mechanism has been established under the Jammu and Kashmir Cyber Coordination Centre (JK4C) and JK1C, with specialised wings dealing with cyber investigation, cyber operations and online crimes against children and women.

He urged victims of cyber fraud to report incidents immediately through the 1930 helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), saying prompt reporting increases the possibility of stopping or freezing the funds before they are transferred further.

“Immediate reporting remains critical in cyber fraud cases, both for preventing further movement of funds and facilitating investigation and recovery proceedings,” Kichloo said.

He said complaints involving suspicious financial transactions are examined in coordination with banks and other concerned agencies, enabling necessary action to be taken at the earliest.

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The SSP said banks are also using artificial intelligence and pattern-based analysis to identify suspicious transactions, while police coordinate with the Department of Telecommunications, Reserve Bank of India and the banking system in such cases.

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He clarified that accounts frozen during investigations would be unfrozen as per procedure if no sufficient grounds were found to continue the freeze.

However, in serious cases, police would register FIRs and initiate further legal action, he said.

Kichloo also highlighted the dedicated mechanism for dealing with online crimes against children and women, including counselling and victim-oriented assistance.

He reiterated that timely reporting by victims is essential in cyber fraud cases as it can help prevent further movement of money and improve the prospects of investigation and recovery.